CAF CC: Coton Sport leave for Kumasi ahead of Sunday' clash with Kotoko

Cameroonian side, Coton Sport de Garoua have left the country today, January 17, 2019, en route to Kumasi to face Asante Kotoko in an all-important Clash for a place in the group stage of the 2019 CAF confederation cup.
The Coton Sport delegation left the country via the Douala International airport on Thursday morning ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi but will make transits at Lome and Accra before they get to Kumasi.
The boys of Ebwelle Bertin were eliminated in the last playoffs round of the current champions league campaign and entered the confederation where they suffered a defeat in their last game last Sunday against the Porcupine Warriors.
Coton Sport’s stay in the competition need a good come back fight after they lost 2-3 at home to Asante Kotoko last Sunday.Coton Sport beat local side Musango FC by 7 goals to nil in a friendly game on Monday and travel without Midfielder, Moise Sakava who left the country on Tuesday evening to complete formalities ahead of a move to French League un side, Stade Reims.
Defender Etta Bawak is suspended while Togolese Midfielder, Serge Seko comes back after serving a 1 game suspension.
Asante Kotoko will be without defender Augustine Sefah whose yellow in Yaounde was his second in the competition this season thus ruling him out.
Read also: CAF CC: Asante Kotoko' Augustine Sefah out of Coton Sport Clash
Coton Sport need 2 goals to win to qualify against a Kotoko side that needs just a draw to get to the group stage of a CAF competition for the first time since 2008.