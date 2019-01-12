CAF CC: Five records to watch out for in Coton sport vs Asante Kotoko tie

Coton sport of Garoua will host Asante Kotoko at the military stadium in Yaounde on Sunday, January 13 as both teams begin a hunt for a single ticket for the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederations Cup.
History has not forgotten the following facts about these two giants in African club competitions.
Asante Kotoko vs Cotonsport facts.
Asante Kotoko have won 1 of their previous 5 games against Clubs from Cameroon.
Ghanian clubs (Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea) have won two of the last 4 meetings against Cotonsport of Garoua.
1971(CAF cup Final)
Asante Kotoko 2-0 Canon
Canon 2-0 Asante Kotoko
Rescheduled game.
Canon 1-0 Asante Kotoko
2003(CAFCC 8th Final)
Mount Cameroon 2-2 Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko 3-2 Mount Cameroon (AET)
In 2004(CAF CL)
Cotonsport 0-0 Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak 3-2 Cotonsport
In 2012( CAF CL)
Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Cotonsport
Cotonsport 1-2 Berekum Chelsea
The possible records
1) The game in Yaounde will be the first official meeting between these clubs in the CAF club competition.
2) A win for Coton sport will be their first against a Ghanaian club after 5 attempts while a win for Kotoko will be their first on Cameroon soil in 4 attempts.
3) A goal for Kotoko in Yaounde will be their first away goal in the Confederations Cup this season while a clean sheet for Coton sport will be their first in the CAF club competition this season.
4) A goalless draw will give the Porcupine Warriors second clean sheet away from home. Remarkably, Kumasi is Kotoko's slaughterhouse for Cameroonian clubs, on two previous occasions they have played host to Canon and Mount Cameroon FC, Kotoko have won all scoring at least 2 goals.
A brief narrative of Kotoko’s last visit to the military stadium in 1971.
History has not forgotten that, on the 19 of December 1971, Asante Kotoko went to Cameroon to face Canon Yaounde at the same military stadium where the Reds will face Coton sport in the Confederations cup playoffs.
Canon won 2 nil making the aggregate score 2 all after a 2 nil defeat earlier in Kumasi. A replay was programmed and in the replay, Lea Francois scored for Canon before Kotoko put the ball in the back of the net but the referee said it hit the hand of the Kotoko player.
The referee disallowed the goal and Kotoko fans invaded the pitch leading to violence which forced the game to end prematurely.
Football Historian Mutala Yakubu told PrimeNewsGhana that it was an unforgettable final.
The trophy was later handed to captain Move of Canon Yaounde and the then Vice president of Cameroon, Solomon Tandeng Muna.
Those were the best days of Ghanaian and Cameroon clubs on the continent, it remains to see if Asante Kotoko will bring back this lost joy to their fans this season.
