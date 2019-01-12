CAF Champions League: Which teams have won the last 10 titles?

In the wake of the new 2019 CAF Champions League campaign to determine new champions, PrimeNewsGhana look at the 10 most previous holders of African football’s most coveted club prize.
Rather unsurprisingly, the CAF CL title has been dominated by North African sides, but with interesting evidence that proves that East African giants TP Mazembe has single-handedly fought a power struggle with a mix of Egyptian, Algerian and Moroccan sides.
Champions Leagues winners since 2009:
- 2009: TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo)
- 2010: TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo)
- 2011: Esperance (Tunisia)
- 2012: Al Ahly (Egypt)
- 2013: Al Ahly (Egypt)
- 2014: ES Setif (Algeria)
- 2015: TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo)
- 2016: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
- 2017: Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)
- 2018: Esperance (Tunisia)
Who will be crowned 2019 champions?
