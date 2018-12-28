CAF CC: Full draw for final play-off round

The draw for the pre-group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup is out. The first legs will be played between 11th, 12th and 13th January with the second legs set for 18th, 19th and 20th June.
Match details
- First leg: 11/12/13 January 2019
- Second leg: 19-20 January 2019.
Draw
1. Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs New Star de Douala (Cameroon)
2. Ahli Benghazi (Libya) vs NA Hussein Dey (Algeria)
3. Al Hilal (Sudan) vs Mukura Victory (Rwanda)
4. Coton Sport FC (Cameroon) vs Asante Kotoko (Ghana)
5. Zesco United (Zambia) vs Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)
6. Stade Malien (Mali) vs Atletico Petroleos (Angola)
7. Raja Casablanca (Morocco) vs African Stars (Namibia)
8. RS Berkane (Morocco) vs ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)
9. CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) vs Vipers SC (Uganda)
10. Zamalek (Egypt) vs IR Tanger (Morocco)
11. KCCA (Uganda) vs AS Otoho d'Oyo (Congo)
12. Bantu FC (Lesotho) vs Rangers International FC (Nigeria)
13. Al Nasr (Libya) vs Salitas FC (Burkina Faso)
14. Jimma Aba Jifar FC (Ethiopia) vs Hassania US Agadir (Morocco).
