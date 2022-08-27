CAF Champions League: Togolese referee to handle Kotoko vs Rail Club du Kadiogo clash

Togolese referee Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe has been handed the CAF Champions League first preliminary match between Rail Club du Kadiogo (RCK)(Burkina Faso) VS Asante Kotoko(Ghana).
He will be assisted by compatriots Jonathan Ahonto Koffi and Ourotou Agba with Komlanvi Aklassou as the fourth official.
Germain Didier Simplice Nguiamba will be the Match Commissioner.
The match will be played at the Stade de Yamoussoukro in Cote D’Ivoire.
Below are the Match Officials:
Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe BODJONA – Referee – Togo
Jonathan AHONTO Koffi – Assistant Referee 1 – Togo
Ourotou Agba – Assistant – Referee 2 – Togo
Komlanvi AKLASSOU – Fourth Official – Togo
Germain Didier Simplice Nguiamba – Commissioner – Central African Republic
Cyrille Serges Dah – COVID-19 Officer – Côte D’Ivoire