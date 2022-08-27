Prime News Ghana

CAF Champions League: Togolese referee to handle Kotoko vs Rail Club du Kadiogo clash

Togolese referee Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe has been handed the CAF Champions League first preliminary match between Rail Club du Kadiogo (RCK)(Burkina Faso) VS Asante Kotoko(Ghana).

He will be assisted by compatriots Jonathan Ahonto Koffi and Ourotou Agba with Komlanvi Aklassou as the fourth official.

Germain Didier Simplice Nguiamba will be the Match Commissioner.

The match will be played at the Stade de Yamoussoukro in Cote D’Ivoire.

Below are the Match Officials:

Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe BODJONA – Referee – Togo

Jonathan AHONTO Koffi – Assistant Referee 1 – Togo

Ourotou Agba – Assistant – Referee 2 – Togo

Komlanvi AKLASSOU – Fourth Official – Togo

Germain Didier Simplice Nguiamba – Commissioner – Central African Republic

Cyrille Serges Dah – COVID-19 Officer – Côte D’Ivoire