CAF CL: Full draw for the group stages

By Michael Duah
The draw for the CAF Champions League have been drawn with 2017 champions of the competition Wydad Casablanca in a tough group.

The draw was conducted on Friday night.

Group A houses two top Egyptian teams and former champions of the competition in Al Ahly and Ismaily.
 
AS Vita and Asec Mimosa from Ivory Coast are the two other teams in the group.
 
Tp Mazembe, Mamelodi Sundowns, Platinum FC and Simba SC are drawn in group B.
 
In group D, two teams from Tunisia Esperance and Club Africaine were also paired together.
 

Groups

Group A: Lobi Stars, Wydad, Asec Mimomas and Mamelodi Sundowns

Group B: Platinum, Horaya, Esperance and Orlando Pirates

Group C: TP Mazembe, Club Africain, CS Constantine and Ismaily

Group D: Al Ahly, Simba, JS Saoura and AS Vita.
