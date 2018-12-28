CAF CL: Full draw for the group stages

The draw for the CAF Champions League have been drawn with 2017 champions of the competition Wydad Casablanca in a tough group.
The draw was conducted on Friday night.
Group A houses two top Egyptian teams and former champions of the competition in Al Ahly and Ismaily.
AS Vita and Asec Mimosa from Ivory Coast are the two other teams in the group.
Tp Mazembe, Mamelodi Sundowns, Platinum FC and Simba SC are drawn in group B.
In group D, two teams from Tunisia Esperance and Club Africaine were also paired together.
Groups
Group A: Lobi Stars, Wydad, Asec Mimomas and Mamelodi Sundowns
Group B: Platinum, Horaya, Esperance and Orlando Pirates
Group C: TP Mazembe, Club Africain, CS Constantine and Ismaily
Group D: Al Ahly, Simba, JS Saoura and AS Vita.
