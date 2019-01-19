CAF CL: Ismaily SC risk expulsion after crowd trouble interrupted match

One of Egyptian representatives at this season’s CAF Champions league, Ismaily SC, could be expelled from the competition after scenes of crowd trouble forced their matchday two group stage against Club Africain to end prematurely.
Namibian national Benson Chilongo had put the hosts ahead at their Ismailia stadium but drama ensued when Cameroonian referee, Sidi Alioumu awarded two penalties in the last five minutes of the half.
Ghazi Ayadi converted both kicks but the second is what sparked the first incidences of crowd trouble. The referee had awarded a freekick but, after a second thought aided by his assistant’s opinion, pointed to the spot.
The fans became rowdy as the second half aged on. They continued hurling objects towards the pitch and later forced an assistant referee off his lines. The referee was then forced to end the game prematurely in the dying minutes when the situation became untenable.
CAF Regulations
CAF’s dictate that if a match is interrupted because of pitch invasion or aggression against the visiting team, the hosts shall be considered the loser and expelled from the competition.
In particular, Chapter XII paragraph 3 of the Champions League rule state: “If the referee is forced to stop the match before the end of the regular time because of invasion of the field or aggression against the visiting team, the host team shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated from the competition, without prejudice to the sanctions existing in the regulations.”
