CAF CC: Cape Verdean referee Fabrício Duarte named to handle Kotoko v Coton Sport tie

Cape Verdean referee Fabrício Duarte is scheduled to head Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup clash between Asante Kotoko and Coton Sport final playoff round.
Duarte will be assisted by compatriot Fernando Wilson Jorge and Chad official Issa Yaya as first and second assistant referees respectively.
The officials are set to jet into the country on Thursday, January 17, 2019, ahead of the game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Asante Kotoko hold a 3-2 advantage going into the return encounter on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.
