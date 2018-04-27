CAF President advises Kwesi Nyantakyi to seek GFA re-election

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr. Ahmad Ahmad has advised the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi to contest for the 2019 GFA presidency.
Dr. Ahmad who was speaking in an interview on Starr FM said he will advise Kwesi Nyantakyi to seek re-election in 2019 if stakeholders of football want him.
“If the government, if people ask him to continue, then why must he stop? The people need him, the stakeholders need him so why must he not contest again".
“We are here to serve our nation and service to your country comes first and so I will advise him to seek re-election”, he added.
Ahmad who was recently awarded a honorary doctorate by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), appointed Nyantakyi to be the 1st Vice President of CAF in May 8, 2017.
Kwesi Nyantakyi has been at the helm of Ghana football for 13-years after being voted as the President in 2005.
He has said on several platforms that he will not seek a re-election.
Read also:BREAKING NEWS: GFA Vice President sacked
However, in an interesting turn of events, George Afriyie who announced his interest of being Ghana Football Association candidate was ousted as GFA Vice President this week.