CAF President lands in Senegal for CAF Awards, to decide AFCON 2019 hosts

African football head(CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, has arrived in Dakar, Senegal for two crucial functions for the confederation.
The president and his executives will be attending the CAF awards that seeks to coronate the best performers of 2018.
The Awards Gala will be held on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 inside the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center in Dakar, Senegal.
AFCON 2019 hosts
After the ceremony, a day after, the President and his executive will hold a special meeting at the Terrou-Bi Hotel to decide on the hosts of the 2019 Africa Cup of nations.
Two nations –Egypt and South Africa- are competing for the hosting rights that was left open after CAF stripped Cameroon of the rights.
Ahmad is expected to make the final announcement immediately after the executive has discussed reports by Roland Berger, an international consulting firm that was tasked to review the two bids.
