CAF releases African football calendar for 2019

By Michael Duah
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the 2019 calendar schedule for all club and international teams. 

The African football calendar for 2019:


January

  • 8: CAF awards ceremony, Dakar
  • 9: CAF to name Egypt or South Africa as new 2019 Cup of Nations hosts, Dakar
  • 11-12: Champions League match day 1
  • 11-13: Confederation Cup play-offs first legs
  • 18-19: Champions League match day 2
  • 18-20: Confederation Cup play-offs second legs
  • 21: Confederation Cup group draw.

February

  • 1-2: Champions League match day 3
  • 3: Confederation Cup match day 1
  • 12: Champions League match day 4
  • 13: Confederation Cup match day 2
  • 24: Confederation Cup match day 3.

March

  • 3: Confederation Cup match day 4
  • 8-9: Champions League match day 5
  • 10: Confederation Cup match day 5
  • 15-16: Champions League match day 6
  • 17: Confederation Cup match day 6
  • 18-26: Cup of Nations match day 6
  • 23: Champions League, Confederation Cup quarter-finals/semi-finals draws.

April

  • 5-6: Champions League quarter-finals first legs
  • 7: Confederation Cup quarter-finals first legs
  • 12-13: Champions League quarter-finals second legs
  • 14: Confederation Cup quarter-finals second legs
  • 26-27: Champions League semi-finals first legs
  • 28: Confederation Cup semi-finals first legs.

May

  • 3-4: Champions League semi-finals second legs
  • 5: Confederation Cup semi-finals second legs
  • 19: Confederation Cup final first leg
  • 24-25: Champions League final first leg
  • 26: Confederation Cup final second leg
  • 31-June 1: Champions League final second leg.

June/July

  • 5-July 13: Cup of Nations tournament, Egypt or South Africa.

August

  • 9-11: 2019/2020 Champions League, Confederation Cup preliminary rounds first legs
  • 16-18: 2018/2019 Super Cup
  • 23-25: Champions League, Confederation Cup preliminary rounds second legs.

September

  • 2-10: FIFA internationals window
  • 3-15: Champions League, Confederation Cup round-of-32 first legs
  • 27-29: Champions League, Confederation Cup round-of-32 second legs.

October

  • 7-15: FIFA internationals window
  • 25-27: Confederation Cup play-offs first legs.

November

  • 1-3: Confederation Cup play-offs second legs
  • 8-22: Olympic Games qualifying tournament, Egypt
  • 11-19: FIFA internationals window
  • 29-30: Champions League match day 1.

December

  • 1: Confederation Cup match day 1
  • 6-7: Champions League match day 2
  • 8: Confederation Cup match day 2
  • 27-28: Champions League match day 3
  • 29: Confederation Cup match day 3.

