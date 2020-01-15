CAF reschedules AFCON 2021 date

The start date of the AFCON 2021 has been rescheduled.
The tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon will now take place from 9th January to 6th February 2021.
The competition was normally played between January-February until the 2019 edition when it was moved to June.
Following a meeting on Wednesday with representatives from the Confederation of African Football (Caf), including president Ahmad, the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) tweeted: "It [2021 Africa Cup of Nations] will be played in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February, 2021. Date changed for weather reasons at Cameroon's request."
Caf's deputy general secretary Tony Baffoe said: "We have reviewed the period of the competition as requested by the Cameroonian party due to unfavourable climatic conditions during the period initially slated.
"After listening to the various arguments and viewpoints - and in particular from the Cameroonian meteorological authorities, the coaches and players - the representatives of the Afcon organising committee, which received the mandate from Caf Executive Committee to take the decision, has granted this request.
"A detailed reported shall be presented to the members of the Executive Committee during its next session on 6 February."
With the change in date, it will have an adverse effect in most of the African players plying their trade in abroad as clubs are reluctant to release them during January-February period as the various leagues are in section.
Cameroon was to host the 2019 edition of the AFCON but was stripped off their rights owing to lateness in completing the host facilities among others.
Egypt hosted the 2019 edition from June 21-July 19 with Algeria been crowned champions at the end of the tournament.