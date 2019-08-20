CAFCC: CK Akonnor tips Kotoko to beat Kano Pillars

Charles Kwablan Akonnor has tipped Asante Kotoko to beat Kano Pillars and progress at the ongoing CAF Champions League.
The Porcupines lost 3-2 to Pillars a fortnight ago in Kano, Nigeria and will be looking forward to turning the deficit when they welcome the Nigerians to their backyard at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this Sunday.
Kotoko are in their week of preparation for the game and Akonnor believes the team he left behind are capable of overcoming their rivals in Kumasi.
The former Kotoko coach said, “I think they did well in the first leg, 2 goals I think they have everything in their hands to qualify to the next level.
“I think one goal won’t favour them so they have to look at it from that perspective, but I believe they have a bigger chance to qualify than Kano Pillars so I wish them well.”
CK Akonnor took charge of Kotoko last season and led them to the Money Zone of the CAF Confederations Cup where they exited in the group stages and also led them to win the Normalization Special Cup, qualifying them to the CAF Champions League.
Ticket prices
The ticket prices for the match between the Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Kano Pillars of Nigeria has been announced.
The Porcupines will host Kano Pillars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium slated for Sunday, August 25 at 3:00 pm in the 2nd leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round.
The ticket prices range from GHȼ15 (cheapest ticket) to GHȼ50 (VIP stand).
For the centre line, the club is charging GHȼ20 pair seat.
The match tickets will be available only at the Baba Yara Stadium starting 10:00 am prompt on the matchday.
READ ALSO: