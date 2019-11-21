Cape Coast pitch invader Awal Mohammed fined Ghc 2,400

A Cape Coast court has fined Awal Mohammed to 2,400 Ghana Cedis or risk serving three months in jail.
The 25-year-old has was sentenced to a 200 penalty units, equivalent to 2,400 Ghana Cedis or face three months in jail.
The young man last week interrupted the Black Stars clash with South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium which Ghana won 2-0. In the 74th minute of the match, Awal outrun some security officials and made his way onto the pitch.
The 25-year-old who was in a Chelsea jersey was eventually apprehended by officials and sent to the police station at Cape Coast University.
Due to his actions, he was charged with unlawful entry and offensive character and spent 48hours in police custody before being granted bail last Saturday.
According to Awal, he only wanted to take a selfie with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.
On Wednesday pictures circulated of Awal Mohammed having met his idol Thomas Partey and was gifted a Black Stars jersey.
