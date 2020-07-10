Prime News Ghana

Champions League draw for quarter and semi-finals held

By Vincent Ashitey
The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League have taken place on Friday July 10 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Champions League returns in August, with some last-16 ties still to be decided. However, UEFA have gone ahead and have held the draw for the next phases.

The Champions League will play out as an eight-team knockout tournament taking place in Lisbon between August 12-23.

Quarter-final draw

Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus

RB LEIPZIG vs ATLETICO MADRID

BARCELONA/NAPOLI vs BAYERN MUNICH/CHELSEA

ATALANTA vs PSG

Semi-final draw

MAN CITY/REAL MADRID / JUVENTUS/LYON vs BARCELONA/NAPOLI / BAYERN MUNICH/CHELSEA

RB LEIPZIG/ATLETICO MADRID vs ATALANTA/PSG

NB: UEFA have announced a number of rule changes ahead of the restart of the competition. This includes teams being allowed to make five substitutions a game.

Champions League: key dates
Champions League last-16 second legs: August 7-8
Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)
Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)
Champions League final: August 23 (Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)

 