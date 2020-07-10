Champions League draw for quarter and semi-finals held

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League have taken place on Friday July 10 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
The Champions League returns in August, with some last-16 ties still to be decided. However, UEFA have gone ahead and have held the draw for the next phases.
The Champions League will play out as an eight-team knockout tournament taking place in Lisbon between August 12-23.
Quarter-final draw
Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus
Champions League: key dates
Champions League last-16 second legs: August 7-8
Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)
Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)
Champions League final: August 23 (Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)