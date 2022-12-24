CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker announces squad for pre-camping

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker has settled on twenty-five players for the pre-tournament trip to Egypt for the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.
The Black Galaxies departed Accra for Cairo today, December 24, where they would camp for 18-days ahead of the Championship of African Nations tournament that kicks off in Algeria on Friday, January 13, 2022.
The team will play a number of friendly matches in Cairo to smooth out the rough edges before travelling to Algeria for the biennial championship.
The Black Galaxies are paired with Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco in Group C.
Find the squad below:
Goalkeepers:
Abdulai Iddrisu, Ibrahim Danlad, William Essu
Defenders:
Augustine Randolph, Augustine Agyapong, Dennis Korsah, Benjamin Abaidoo Konadu Yiadom, Henry Ansu, Kojo Addai, Sherif Mohammed, Solomon Adomako
Midfielders:
Razak Kassim, Dominic Nsobila, Gladson Awako, David Abagna, Sylvester Simba
Wingers:
Jonah Attuquaye, Evans Osei Wusu, Bright Adjei, Kwame Otu
Strikers:
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kofi Kordzi, Razak Yusif, Augustine Boakye