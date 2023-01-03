CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies to arrive in Algeria Wednesday

The Black Galaxies are expected to arrive in Algeria on Wednesday for the CHAN 2023 tournament, after ending their camping on Monday.
The home-based team moved to Cairo on the eve of Christmas as they stepped up their preparations for the 2023 African Nations Championships (CHAN).
During their camping in Cairo, Annor Walker’s side played two friendly games against Egypt’s U-20 side while also facing African giants, Al Ahly.
Both games saw Ghana record wins with the Black Galaxies scoring five goals in the two games.
Walker’s side will now head to Algeria where the tournament will be held as they seek to familiarise themselves with the environment.
Ghana finds itself in Group C where they are pitted against Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.