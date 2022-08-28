CHAN qualifiers: Ghana, Nigeria to renew rivalry today

Ghana's Black Galaxies will take on Nigeria in the first leg of the final round of the 2023 Championship of African Nations later today.
The Black Galaxies reached this stage after defeating Benin 4-0 on aggregate in the second round and are looking to get a good results against Nigeria today.
The team travelled to Austria for a seven-day training camp where they played World Cup host Qatar in an International friendly as part of preparations towards the two legs.
Coach Annor Walker is aiming to end Ghana’s CHAN drought having missed out on the last three editions in Rwanda, Morocco and Cameroon.
Speaking ahead of the clash, Annor Walker said his side will beat their rivals to make a return to the tournament.
“We are playing Nigeria on Sunday and I must say we are ready for the game,” confident Annor Walker, who is the head coach of the side told Asempa FM.
“It will be a tough game but we are prepared and I am confident that we will qualify for the CHAN tournament next year,” he added.
The next edition is slated for Algeria from Sunday, January 8 to Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
The game is expected to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium at 4:00 pm and will be live on Max TV.