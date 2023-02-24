Check out Europa League last 16 draw as Man United face Real Betis

Prime News Ghana

By Vincent Ashitey
Manchester United's reward for knocking out Barcelona in the Europa League is a last 16 clash with Real Betis, while Arsenal meet Sporting Lisbon.

United came from behind to defeat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in their play-off on Thursday evening, while the Gunners skipped the play-off round after topping their group in November.

Elsewhere, six-time champions Sevilla play Fenerbahce, Juventus take on Freiburg and Roma meet Real Sociedad.

The ties will take place on March 9 and 16.

EUROPA LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW

  • Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise
  • Sevilla v Fenerbahce
  • Juventus v Freiburg
  • Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros
  • Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal
  • Manchester United v Real Betis
  • Roma v Real Sociedad
  • Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord