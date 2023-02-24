Check out Europa League last 16 draw as Man United face Real Betis

Manchester United's reward for knocking out Barcelona in the Europa League is a last 16 clash with Real Betis, while Arsenal meet Sporting Lisbon.
United came from behind to defeat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in their play-off on Thursday evening, while the Gunners skipped the play-off round after topping their group in November.
Elsewhere, six-time champions Sevilla play Fenerbahce, Juventus take on Freiburg and Roma meet Real Sociedad.
The ties will take place on March 9 and 16.
EUROPA LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW
- Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise
- Sevilla v Fenerbahce
- Juventus v Freiburg
- Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros
- Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal
- Manchester United v Real Betis
- Roma v Real Sociedad
- Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord