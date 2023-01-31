Check out full draw of FA Cup fifth-round

Wrexham will face Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round if they overcome their fourth-round replay against Sheffield United.
The National League side, who are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after they held their Championship opponents to a 3-3 draw on Sunday, would host Antonio Conte's Spurs at the Racecourse Ground in what could be a dream scenario for their Hollywood actor owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Meanwhile, Manchester United have an all-Premier League tie with David Moyes' West Ham, who beat Derby 2-0 on Monday night in the fourth round, while Manchester City will be hoping to avoid a shock at Championship club Bristol City.
Elsewhere in the draw, Nathan Jones could put out his Southampton side against former club Luton if the Hatters beat Grimsby in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.
Leeds travel to Fulham or Sunderland, while Brighton - who knocked out holders Liverpool on Sunday - go to Stoke.
Fifth-round fixtures will take place from Wednesday March 1. Replays in this season's competition will no longer be used, with ties finishing level heading straight to extra-time and penalties if required.
FA Cup fifth-round draw in full
Southampton vs Luton or Grimsby
Leicester vs Blackburn or Birmingham
Stoke vs Brighton
Wrexham or Sheffield United vs Tottenham
Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds
Bristol City vs Manchester City
Manchester United vs West Ham
Ipswich or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood