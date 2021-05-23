Check out the fixtures as MTN FA Cup round 64 kicks off today

The Round of 64 of the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup will kick off today, Sunday, May 30, 2021 across the country.
Twenty-six Division One League sides as well as Twenty third-tier clubs made it from the preliminary round. They have been joined by the 18 Premier League clubs for the Round of 64.
Record winners of the MTN FA Cup, Accra Hearts of Oak have been paired with Liberty Professionals in the Round of 64 of the knockout competition.
Hearts of Oak have won the competition 10 times – with their last final appearance ending in defeat to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in 2017.
On the other hand, Asante Kotoko will trek to Bekwai to face Bekwai Youth Football Academy. The Porcupine Warriors are the defending champions and will throw everything into the gamer to progress to the Round of 32.
Other exciting fixtures include Aboi United FC versus Samartex 1996.
Two time winners Medeama SC will face Sekondi Eleven Wise - with 1985 champions Okwaku United set to face Division Two side Kade United FC.
In the Northern Region, Real Tamale United have a test against city rivals Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama stadium.
Elsewhere in Brong Ahafo – Aduana Stars need to dig deep against Eleven Wonders.
Matches in the Round of 64 are scheduled for Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31, 2021.