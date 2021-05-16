Check out the Ghanaian players who have won the FA Cup

Several Ghanaian players have had the opportunity to play in arguably the best League in the world, the English Premier League.
Described by many as the most competitive league in the world, not many Ghanaian players have been able to annex one of its competitions, the FA Cup.
Players like Tony Yeboah, John Painstil, Richard Kingston, Derrick Boateng among others were not able to make a mark with regards to the FA Cup.
Others include Jeffrey Schlupp, Christian Atsu and the Ayew brothers are yet to make it to the final, to talk of winning it.
However, there are 3 Ghanaians players who have inked their name in the FA Cup history.
Daniel Amartey
Amartey on Saturday added his name to the only Ghanaian players to win the competition. Although he did not play the final, his side, Leicester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to lift the FA Cup for the first time in their history.
Michael Essien
The former Ghana international midfielder has won the FA Cup on 4 occasions. Having signed for Chelsea from Lyon a £24.4 million fee for Essien, ending one of the longest-running transfer sagas, the 'Bison' as affectionately called played a part in the club winning the competition in 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12.
Sulley Muntari
Muntari is another Ghanian to have clinched the FA Cup trophy. The midfielder in 2008 was in the starting XI that won the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium over Cardiff City.