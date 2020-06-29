Check out the profile of new Kotoko board member Kofi Amoa-Abban

Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban is an old boy of Ghana’s oldest school Mfantsipim secondary. He went on to the University of Ghana where he had his bachelor’s degree in Psychology.
He proceeded to the Oslo University for a master’s degree in Psychology. Kofi Abban is armed with over ten years offshore experience in the Oil & Gas industry, initially working with the likes of Atwood Hunter Rig as a drill crew member which drilled the TEAK 1, TEAK 2 drills and Banda wells in Ghana.
Kofi is the founder and visionary leader of Rigworld International Services which offers Support services for IOC’s drilling contractors and other service companies, and also championed all of Rigworld’s joint partnerships with international companies like; Maersk Drilling, Damco, Petroc, Odell Well Services, Ropetec etc. He also oversees five subsidiary companies of RigWorld namely, Trans-Atlantic, providing onshore and offshore catering services, Master Alarms, Rig world Security Services (RSS), Burj Homes and The Kofi Abban Foundation.
READ ALSO: Just In : Otumfuo adds 3 members to Kotoko board
He is also the co-founder of PresureTech Engineering a segment to the RigWorld International Services, which offers engineering solutions to oil and Gas companies in Ghana and beyond. Aside the successful set up in Ghana, Dr Kofi Abban has managed to establish in other African countries namely Ivory Coast, Liberia and Equatorial Guinea, with Singapore as one of his international conquers.
In view of these commendable achievements, he got bestowed with a Doctor of Business Administration, ‘Honoris Causa’ by two international universities. The Commonwealth University in collaboration with the London Graduate School. His ultimate responsibility is implementing company policy and any changes that will improve Damco Rigworld Gh Ltd’s performance as a key player in Ghana’s Oil and Gas industry.
Source: myfabulous online