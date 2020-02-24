Legon Cities, Great Olympics advance to MTN FA Cup next stage

Inter Allies have been eliminated from this season’s MTN FA Cup after suffering defeat to Legon Cities.
Legon Cities thumped the Capelli Boys to move to the next phase of the competition. They whip them 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Strikes from Abdul Latif Abubakar and Ebenezer Nii Addy's double either side of the half ensured the Royals progression into the Round of 32.
Elsewhere, Kumasi King Faisal made light of meal of lower division side Thunderbolt FC. King Faisal hammered them 6-0 to progress to the round of 32.
Great Olympics also join the qualified teams after their 2-0 victory over Mighty Jets.
Results
Thunderbolt FC 0-6 King Faisal
Mighty Jets 0-2 Great Olympics
Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 (5-6) Star Madrid
Legon Cities 1-0 Inter Allies
Sunday's Results
Attram De Visser 1-2 Tema Youth
Emmanuel FC 4-1 Uncle T United
Unistar Academy 1-1 (2-1) Skyy FC
DC United 0-1 Wamanafo Mighty Royals
Keyansi New Dreams 1-0 Techiman Eleven Wonders
Tamale City 1-0 Kintampo FC
Real Tamale United 3-1 Young Zobzia
Aduana Stars 1-2 Bechem United
B.A United 0-0 (4-5) Tano Boafoakwa
Unity FC 2-1 Berekum Chelsea
Swedru All Black 1-2 Elmina Sharks
Achiken FC Vs Ashanti Gold
Asante Kotoko SC 1-2 Asokwa Deportivo
Wa Suntaa FC 2-1 Wa Yaasin
Pacific Heroes FC 0-0 BYF Academy
FC Samartex 1996 5-1 Kwantaman United
Sekondi IX Wise 0-4 Nzema Kotoko
Karela United 0-1 Medeama SC
Krystal Palace 0-0 (2-3) Vision FC
Okwamu United 1-0 Blue Skies Pelicans
Phar Rangers 1-2 Dreams FC
Hearts of Lions 1-2 Wafa
Danbort FC 0-2 Accra Hearts of Oak
Accra City Stars 0-0 (4-5) Liberty Professionals