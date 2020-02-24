PrimeNewsGhana

Legon Cities, Great Olympics advance to MTN FA Cup next stage

By Vincent Ashitey

Inter Allies have been eliminated from this season’s MTN FA Cup after suffering defeat to Legon Cities.

Legon Cities thumped the Capelli Boys to move to the next phase of the competition. They whip them 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Strikes from Abdul Latif Abubakar and Ebenezer Nii Addy's double either side of the half ensured the Royals progression into the Round of 32.

Elsewhere, Kumasi King Faisal made light of meal of lower division side Thunderbolt FC. King Faisal hammered them 6-0 to progress to the round of 32.

Great Olympics also join the qualified teams after their 2-0 victory over Mighty Jets.

 

Results
Thunderbolt FC 0-6 King Faisal
Mighty Jets 0-2 Great Olympics
Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 (5-6) Star Madrid
Legon Cities 1-0 Inter Allies

 

Sunday's Results 

Attram De Visser 1-2 Tema Youth

Emmanuel FC 4-1 Uncle T United

Unistar Academy 1-1 (2-1) Skyy FC

DC United 0-1 Wamanafo Mighty Royals

Keyansi New Dreams 1-0 Techiman Eleven Wonders

Tamale City 1-0 Kintampo FC

Real Tamale United 3-1 Young Zobzia

Aduana Stars 1-2 Bechem United

B.A United 0-0 (4-5) Tano Boafoakwa

Unity FC 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Swedru All Black 1-2 Elmina Sharks

Achiken FC Vs Ashanti Gold

Asante Kotoko SC 1-2 Asokwa Deportivo

Wa Suntaa FC 2-1 Wa Yaasin

Pacific Heroes FC 0-0 BYF Academy

FC Samartex 1996 5-1 Kwantaman United

Sekondi IX Wise 0-4 Nzema Kotoko

Karela United 0-1 Medeama SC

Krystal Palace 0-0 (2-3) Vision FC

Okwamu United 1-0 Blue Skies Pelicans

Phar Rangers 1-2 Dreams FC

Hearts of Lions 1-2 Wafa

Danbort FC 0-2 Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra City Stars 0-0 (4-5) Liberty Professionals