Chelsea announce Richard Kissi Boateng signing

Berekum Chelsea have announced the signing of defender Richard Kissi Boateng.
The left-back has joined the Berekum-based club on a free transfer. Kissi Boateng rejoins the club he spent three seasons with before leaving in 2013 to Congolese giants TP Mazembe.
A statement read: ''Kissi Boateng Is a #Bkcfc 🔵⚪️🦅 player once again. The left-back ✍️🏾 a long term contract. ''
Boateng, 31, last played in the South African Absa Premiership side SuperSport United.
His signing is set to further strengthen Chelsea who has been impressive so far in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The club are top of the league with 13 points after 5 games are yet to concede, scoring 8 goals in the process.
READ ALSO: GPL week 5: Chelsea stun AshantiGold to move top of League