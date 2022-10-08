Chelsea inflict more misery on Wolves

Chelsea moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Wolves’s caretaker manager Steve Davis gave their first start to Adama Traore for the season, and Diego Costa for the first time since Atletico Mineiro fielded him in December. Such was Wolves’ problem with injuries that they were not able to name a full complement of substitutes.
Chelsea boss Graham Potter left Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench and after a frustrating first half, it was Kai Havertz who nodded home in injury time.
In the second half, it took less than 10 minutes for Christian Pulisic to score from an acute angle to finish a neat move, doubling the lead and keeping Wolves at bay, and Armando Broja added a late third.
Wolves fail to get out of the bottom three, and will host Nottingham Forest next weekend. Chelsea play AC Milan on Tuesday.