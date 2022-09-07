Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after Champions League defeat

Chelsea have sacked boss Thomas Tuchel following last night's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.
The club's new owners have opted to make a change at the top after a stuttering start to the season at Stamford Bridge.
Tuchel, 49, succeeded club legend Frank Lampard in January 2021 and guided the Blues to Champions League glory that season before winning the European Super Cup and Club World Cup last term.
But his time in charge has been cut short following an indifferent start to the campaign, which has left the Londoners with 10 points from six Premier League games.
An official statement said: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.
"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.
"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.
"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.
"There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."