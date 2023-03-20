Chris Hughton to be unveiled as Black Stars coach today

Chris Hughton will today, Monday, March 20, 2023 be unveiled as Black Stars coach in Kumasi.
The former Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United manager has been in charge of the team since February 2023, following successful negotiations with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association.
Chris Hughton replaces Otto Addo who left the role after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament that took place in November/December last year.
Details of his contract and other relevant information will be announced at the ceremony scheduled for the SG Mall at Ayigya, Kumasi at 10am.
Chris Hughton's first task is Ghana's AFCON 2023 qualifiers doubleheader against Angola this week.
Ghana will play Angola in a doubleheader in search of a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cote D’Ivoire in January next year.
The Black Stars will host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023 for the reverse fixture.