Christian Atsu misses Newcastle United's trip to China

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu has been left of Newcastle's squad to China for the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy in Nanjing and Shanghai.
The Ghanaian picked up an injury during the AFCON 2019 in Egypt and has not shaken it off.
The 27-year-old featured 27 times for Newcastle United in the English Premier League and notched a solitary goal.
The Magpies travel to the Far East on Saturday and players including Martin Dúbravka, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Sean Longstaff will be on the plane.
Newcastle will play in the Premier League Asia Trophy's opening match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Nanjing Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, 17th July.
It is directly followed by back-to-back Premier League champions Manchester City against West Ham United.
Newcastle United Premier League Asia Trophy squad: Martin Dúbravka, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Ki Sung-yueng, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie, Yoshinori Muto, Isaac Hayden, Rolando Aarons, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, Joselu, Jack Colback, Jamie Sterry, Karl Darlow, Freddie Woodman, Nathan Harker, Achraf Lazaar, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff, Owen Bailey, Kelland Watts, Tom Allan.
Martin Dúbravka, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Ki Sung-Yeung, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie, Yoshinori Muto, Isaac Hayden, Rolando Aarons, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, Joselu, Jack Colback, Jamie Sterry, Karl Darlow, Freddie Woodman, Nathan Harker, Achraf Lazaar, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff, Owen Bailey, Kelland Watts, Tom Allan.
READ ALSO: