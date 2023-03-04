Christian Atsu to be buried on March 17

The final funeral rites of the late Christian Atsu Twasam will be held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Friday, March 17, 2023.
This was revealed by the Twasam family on Saturday, March 04, 2023 during the one week observation at the Adringanor Astro Turf.
Christian Atsu, a former player of Cheetah FC, Rio Ave, FC Porto, Chelsea FC, AFC Bournemouth, Everton FC, Malaga CF, and Newcastle United passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
His body was found under the rubble of his house in Turkey following the deadly earthquake that struck some parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 06, 2023.
Christian Atsu made 65 appearances for Ghana and played at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea where he was adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament.
Atsu was also a member of Ghana’s squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.