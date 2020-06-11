CK Akonnor aims to improve Black Stars players

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has revealed that one of his priorities is to improve the individual players in the senior national team.
According to him, his main focus as head coach was to improve each player he calls into his squad as that will enable the Black Stars to improve collectively as well.
Speaking to Citi TV he said: “I’m looking forward to improving individual players and improve the team as a result.” he said.
“[Once] the team improves, it affects their play. That is my goal. So every time I am thinking about who can fit into certain positions and how we can play. Overall I just want to improve the team.”
The former international, who was named coach of the Ghana senior national team in January 2020, is yet to play any official game following the suspension of football, due to COVID-19.
However, the coach is still keeping in touch with his players while trying to keep himself engaged as well.
“I’ve been trying to stay in touch with the [Black Stars] players while they are at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We usually chat via video calls. I also read lots of books to keep myself ready,” he said.
Akonnor has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and qualify the Black Stars to the World Cup in 2022.
C.K. Akonnor has also had stints with local clubs like Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, AshantiGold SC and Sekondi Eleven Wise.
Meanwhile, CK Akonnor has called for a platform for national team trainers to share ideas and help each other in their line of duty.