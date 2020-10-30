CK Akonnor to name Black Stars squad for Sudan clash today

Black Stars Head Coach C.K Akonnor will on Friday, October 30, 2020 name his squad for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.
The squad announcement will be made via the Association’s official Facebook and YouTube channels, ‘Ghana Football Association’, during the live broadcast of GFA News.
Ghana will on Thursday, November 12, 2020 take on the North Africans in the first of a doubleheader tie at the Cape Coast stadium, before travelling to Khartoum, five days later for the reverse fixture.
Coach C.K Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.
Ghana recently engaged Mali and Qatar in two friendly games in Antalya, Turkey, losing 3-0 to Mali and beating Qatar 5-1.
The aftermath of the friendlies saw 7 players contracted the virus, they include Kassim Nuhu, Bernard Mensah, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Gideon Mensah, Caleb Ekuban, Joseph Aidoo and Jordan Ayew.
READ ALSO: We were tactically indiscipline in Mali defeat - CK Akonnor ...
The players have fully recovered and have commenced training with their various clubs.
The GFA in a statement claimed, they adhered to all the strict COVID-19 protocols in Ghana’s friendly games against Mali (October 09) and Qatar (October 12) in Turkey.
"We are informed that some of our Black Stars players have tested positive for Corona virus following their involvement in Ghana’s friendly games against Mali (October 09) and Qatar (October 12).
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) contingent adhered to all the strict COVID-19 protocols, before, during and after our stay in Turkey. A minimum of three tests were conducted on players, technical and management team members during the training camp in Antalya.
The first test was conducted 24Hrs prior to the game against Mali where one team official tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group. With just about an hour to the start of the game against Mali, the Ghana team Doctors, together with Turkish Health officials conducted another round of tests in the dressing rooms of both Ghana and Mali before kick-off.
The 3rd set of tests were carried out 24Hrs before the second game against Qatar and again, no single positive case was recorded.
Furthermore, officials and management committee members of the National Team underwent another test on Thursday, October 15, 24Hrs before flying out of Turkey, this time, one technical team member tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group, ruling him out of the trip to Ghana.
The GFA ensured all FIFA Covid-19 protocols were strictly adhered to throughout the National Team’s engagement and it is quite a concern that some members of the team have subsequently tested positive for the virus.