We were tactically indiscipline in Mali defeat - CK Akonnor 

Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has attributed his side’s 3-0 loss to Mali at the Emir Sports Complex in Turkey to tactical indiscipline.
The Malians proved to be a difficult opponent over the weekend as they beat them 3-0 in a friendly match. Speaking in an interview after the game, former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach lashed out at his players for not adhering to instructions.
"Tactically we were also not disciplined, the things we discussed that we were going to do, we didn’t do them, it was only few minutes that we did that and it didn’t really help us. We didn’t really show a good performance, its rather unfortunate that we played the way we did."
Akonnor takes charge of his second game since his appointment this afternoon against 2022 World Cup host nation, Qatar. The coach confirmed have revealed that he will ring changes against the Asian Champions.
He also noted the Nicholas Opoku is unlikely to take to the pitch today due to the knock he picked up in the Mali defeat.
Touching on the criticism of Ghanaians following the 3-0 mauling by Mali, the 46-year-old trainer said "he accepts it in good faith."
"I can understand their disappointment. I have read a bit of their comments and its disturbing but, nobody asked me to be a Coach, that is what we are made of. I have accepted the criticisms in good faith. I am a Ghanaian and I want to go the Ghanaian way but things would change and we will enjoy watching the team again."
Ghana play Qatar on October 12, at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey at 3:30 pm.