Ghanaian Club owners not ready to spend on players - Kissi Boateng

Berekum Chelsea defender Kissi Boateng admitted that it is not easy for footballers to live a comfortable life in Ghana compared to when plying their trade abroad.
According to him rejoin the Berekum based club he spent three seasons with before leaving in 2013 to Congolese giants TP Mazembe, Ghanaian clubs are not ready to spend cash of their stars hence players plying their trade in the local league have a small percentage of surviving.
Speaking to Asempa FM, the former TP Mazembe player bemoaned the poor remuneration of players in the local league have to endure.
He said the Ghana Premier League is being devoid of the cream of talents because the players are not well remunerated.
"Ghana is the country that pays less in Africa, even players in the Togolese league are paid more than the professional players here in Ghana."
"To stay on the local scene and survive the chances is only 5%"
"The difference between TP Mazembe and our Ghanaian clubs is that Moise Katumbo is ready to spend."
Kissi Boateng joins other players like Asante Kotoko's Felix Annan, Great Olympics' Gladson Awako who have lamented the meagre salaries Ghana Premier League players receive.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League is on a break due to the coronavirus pandemic and clubs have called on government to come to their aid following the financial losses they are incurring amid the virus.