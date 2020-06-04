Kotoko not ready to conquer Africa - Daniel Nii Adjei

Daniel Nii Adjei has stated that his former club Asante Kotoko is not yet ready to become African champions.
Speaking in an interview with Nhyira FM, the midfielder said the Kumasi-based club needs consistency to conquer Africa.
The Porcupines have been a force to reckon with on the local scene as they have clinched the Ghana Premier League 24 times.
However, they have struggled to win an African trophy for over 3 decades and the closest they came was when the lost the 2004 Confederations Cup to bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak.
According to Nii Adjei who won the CAF Champions League in 2015, the CAF Confederation Cup in 2016 and 2017 and the CAF Super Cup in 2016 during his time with Congolese club TP Mazembe, having a team to conquer Africa requires a long term project and the Reds have to build a formidable squad for the target.
You need consistency to conquer Africa. Asante Kotoko doesn't have a constant team squad. For them to compete well in Africa, they need a standing team that has played together for long. You can't take just three months to build a team to compete in Africa.
Meanwhile, Life Patron of Asante Kotoko His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has tasked the newly formed board of the Porcupines to rebuild the club and make it a viable and self-sustaining economic entity.
They 9-member board include current executive chairman Dr Kwame Kyei who is expected to steer the policy direction of the club with Mr Jude Arthur acting as his vice.
Others are Mr Kojo Boateng Gyamfi, Mr Kwasi Osei Fori, Alhaji lamin, Lawyer Kwamena Mensah, Mr Joseph Yaw Adu, Mrs Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Baffuor Kwame Kusi.