We will need six weeks if GPL resumes - Kotoko coach Konadu

Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has shared that he will need a minimum six weeks to prepare his team if the 2019/20 football season is to resume.
The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar, forcing the postponement of major sporting events around the world including the Ghana Premier League.
Ghana Premier League clubs have been left without any football activities following the indefinite suspension of football by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) since March 15 after only 15 matches of the first round played.
READ ALSO: Eleven Wonders toughest opponent Kotoko have faced this season - Maxwell Konadu
All hope that football in the country will be returning soon were dashed despite President Akufo-Addo easing of a number of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Akufo Addo last Sunday extended the ban on sporting activities to July 31.
However, the GFA has announced that they will make a decision with regards to the 2019/20 football season calendar on June 20.
Speaking on the effects of Covid-19 on football, Kotoko coach Konadu said he will need more than a month for his team to be fully prepared for the league restart if it is safe to do so.
We will need about six weeks to get our players back to where they were before this whole crisis. Football will come back one day. Should government or GFA give us go ahead to resume, we will need six weeks of training," he told Happy FM and GTV Sports+
The former Black Stars B coach also indicated that the Covid-19 has disrupted his club's programs.
"We gave the players a comprehensive program to be followed for weeks but as time went on, we couldn’t continue because we don’t know when things will get back to normal so we stopped."
"But right now, we are monitoring them and they are sending in videos of their training. From the videos, they are sending, they’re keeping fit."
READ ALSO: Facebook love; Kotoko captain Felix Annan recounts how he met and married his wife ...