Club World Cup: Liverpool to play tournament in Qatar in December

Liverpool will travel to Qatar in December to compete at Fifa's Club World Cup after the Gulf state was named as the new host.
The annual tournament, featuring the champions of six continents, will take place in the winter with Champions League winners Liverpool entering at the semi-final stage.
Qatar will hold the next two editions of the tournament in 2019 and 2020. It will also host the World Cup in 2022.
It had previously been reported that the Club World Cup would not take place this year after Fifa approved changes for the tournament.
One of those changes was to replace it with a 24-team tournament which would take place every four years instead of the Confederations Cup.
Liverpool's last appearance in the Club World Cup came in Japan after their Champions League triumph in 2005. They lost 1-0 to South American champions Sao Paulo in in the final.
Real Madrid won last year's Club World Cup, beating the United Arab Emirates' Al Ain 4-1 in the final in December for their third title in as many years.
Source: BBC