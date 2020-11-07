Clubs cautioned to adhere to Akufo-Addo's Covid-19 directive

Ghana Football Association has cautioned all Clubs to hid to President Akufo-Addo’s directive that fans are not allowed during pre-season training sessions.
During his update Number 17 on measures taken against the spread of coronavirus, President Akufo-Addo lifted the ban on contact sports, paving the way for the resumption of competitive football activities in the country.
The President, however, stated that ''No spectators will be allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to twenty-five percent (25%) capacity to ensure social distancing”.
Ahead of the upcoming football season, the GFA is entreating the clubs to comply fully with the President's directive.
READ ALSO: 2020/21 GPL: StarTimes to telecast 5 matches per gameweek
Also, the clubs are been reminded that fans are not allowed to attend other pre-season activities including new players unveiling matches and friendly matches of any kind in full and strict adherence to directives.
"Clubs are complying very well with directives so far but it is very useful for the GFA to remind all our stakeholders about the directives and to continue to encourage our members to remain compliant. The GFA will continue to monitor and failures will be sanctioned. We thank our clubs for a good work done so far generally" said General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, (Esq).
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Thursday, November 05, 2020 launched the 65th Ghana Premier League season and other products of the Association, ie, Division One League, Women’s Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.
The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off on 14 November with a top liner between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at Dormaa.