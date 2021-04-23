Clubs given green light to admit fans into stadia this weekend

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that clubs can now admit fans to the respective stadia starting this weekend.
This follows after all 18 Premier League clubs completed the training and orientation of their Stewards.
A GFA statement read: "Starting with matches scheduled for this weekend, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is entreating all Premier League Clubs to use their Club Secretariats as sales points and at least two other outlets for the sale of advance tickets until the GFA concludes arrangements for electronic solution within two weeks.
This is in reference to the directive from the Ministry of Youth and Sports on the sale of advance tickets for the on-going Premier League. This is also within the framework of the GFA Approved Match day Protocols and its effect on attendance.
The GFA advices that, tickets should be sold a day before the matches - the rationale is to prevent crowding at the ticket sales box offices of the league centers.
Furthermore, all trained club Stewards are to ensure that there is social distancing during the advance sales and also apply same on the match day protocols during the entry and exit of fans from match venues."
The statement goes on to warn clubs that they should adhere to the 25% sitting capacity.
