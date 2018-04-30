Hearts Coach praises players for defeating Kotoko

Assistant Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Edward Odoom has showered praises on his players after their famous 1-0 victory over arch rival Kotoko.
Hearts recorded a massive victory over the Porcupines in a Ghana Premier League game played on Sunday April 29, 2018, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
Assistant Coach, Edward Odoom was in charge of the team as head coach Henry Wellington has been unwell for sometime now.
"First and foremost, I will thank my players for what they have exhibited on the pitch," he said after the game. "What we told them to come and do, they came in and did exactly that".
"So I think I will give them thumbs up for the hard work they have done today," he told the media after the game.
Hearts of Oak has been at the receiving end of some criticisms after a string of poor displays but turned up well to snatch all three maximum points as take.
Patrick Razak's 67th-minute strike was enough to hand Hearts all three points as they move to eight on the League table.
Prior to the game, the Phobians had no win in their last three matches and pressure began to mount on the players and management of the club as fans demanded positive results.
Read also:Ghana Premier League: Hearts beat Kotoko 1-0 in Kumasi
Hearts of Oak next game will be against Liberty Professionals at the Cape Coast Stadium.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports.html