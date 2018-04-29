Ghana Premier League: Hearts beat Kotoko 1-0 in Kumasi

Accra Hearts of Oak put their recent bad form behind them as they beat Kotoko 1-0 in a Ghana Premier League game played on Sunday, April 29,2018, at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Hearts prior to the game had not won in their last three games but rose to the occasion to snatch all three points.
Was a game of few chances in the first half as both teams failed to break the deadlock.
The second half started with Kotoko on top pressing for the opener.
It was Hearts that got the all-important goal as Winful Cobbinah put Patrick Razak through and he calmly slotted home to give Hearts the lead.
The Phobians were resolute and held on to snatch all three points.
The win takes Hearts to eight on the League table as Kotoko drop to tenth.