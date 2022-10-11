Coaches Yussif Basigi, Baba Nuhu off to Germany for four-week attachment with TSG Hoffenheim

Yussif Basigi and Baba Nuhu have left the shores of the country to Germany for a four-week attachment stint with Bundesliga facet TSG Hoffenheim as a part of the capability constructing challenge that was introduced by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku a couple of months in the past.
This attachment alternative was facilitated by Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Bernhard Lippert as a part of the better effort to make our coaches come to phrases with the trendy tendencies in soccer teaching.
The two coaches who work with feminine golf equipment – Hasaacas Ladies and Pearl Pia Ladies – are being sponsored to embark on this stint to enhance their stage in Coaching and to place them among the many elite soccer brains within the continent.
The Ghana Football Association introduced in July that the Technical Directorate has brokered a deal with three European Clubs, specifically, Borussia Dortmund, Darmstadt FC and TSG Hoffeinheim for attachment alternatives for Ghanaian Coaches.
This is a part of efforts to give nationwide workforce coaches (Male and Female) in addition to Coaches within the prime tier Leagues the chance to have sensible stints with Top European golf equipment to broaden their horizon and to equip them with the trendy tendencies of soccer.
The Ghana Football Association is absolutely funding this attachment alternative for the 2 coaches. Mercy Tagoe- Quarcoo (Berry Ladies, Black Queens) and Joyce Boatey-Agyei (Supreme Ladies and Black Damsels) are subsequent in line to profit from this attachment alternative.
The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association is headed by former Eintracht Frankfurt Manager Bernhard Lippert with assist from Director of Coaching Education Joseph Kwame Mintah and different administrative employees.