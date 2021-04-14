Twitter to set up its first African presence in Ghana Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, via a tweet today, announced that the company would be…

Daunte Wright shooting by police in Minnesota 'accidental' The fatal shooting of a black man by a police officer in the US city of…

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah expects a tough title challenge Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah expects clubs in the Major League Soccer…

Ghana on high alert over 1,800 Nigeria jailbreakers The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has in a wireless message put Ghana on a…