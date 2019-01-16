Communications director of Karela United Eric Alagidede confirms Godfred Saka' departure

Communications director of Karela United Eric Alagidede has confirmed Godfred Saka's end of contract with the Nzema-based club.
The 30-year-old was snapped up on a free transfer by Karela United in January 2018 after leaving Aduana Stars where he had spent seven seasons.
In an interview with Kumasi-based Ashh FM, the club communications director confirmed the end of contract of the 30-year-old defender.
"Godfred Saka's 1year Contract with Karela United has come to an end and it's not because of any other issues".
"Saka has played only 100minutes since joining Karela United due to injuries" he stated.
He further used the opportunity to debunk rumors of Karela seeking for a new coach.
Read also:Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Kizito wants a return to the club
"It is never true that Karela United is in talks with Coach Yaw Preko, Coach Johnson Smith is still at post as the Head Coach of Karela United" he ended