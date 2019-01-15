Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Kizito wants a return to the club

Ex-Hearts of Oak goal poacher Kwame Kizito says he is willing to re-join the club if they come seeking for his service.
Kizito left Hearts of Oak in 2017 to join Libyan side Al Ittihad Tripoli on a three-year deal in January on a free transfer.
Kizito rescinded his contract with Libyan side Al Ittihad Tripoli after just 8 months
Kizito registered seven goals in his 12 appearances for the club and helped them to clinch the Libyan Cup.
The lanky forward enjoyed a good final season before his departure endearing himself to the supporters of the Oak club.
Despite the frosty relationship between the player and the fans, he admits he has "so much" love for the club and would return if the right agreement is made.
“Accra Hearts of Oak is my team; I really love the club so much," he told Asempa FM.
“If they bring an offer and my manager or agent accepts it, I would not have any choice than to go back and join Hearts of Oak,” he added.
