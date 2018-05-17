Confederation Cup: Aduana draw 3-3 with Raja Casablanca at home

Aduana Stars fail to make their home advantage count as they drew 3-3 with Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in a group game of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The game which was played on Wednesday May 16, 2018 at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park saw a dramatic end to the game.
The Moroccan giants stunned Aduana when they took an 11th-minute lead through Mahmoud Benhalib, following some poor defending from the home side.
Aduana, however, pushed for the equalizer and drew level 10 minutes later through Congolese import Oba Ikama who blasted home from a cross.
Aduana continued to press, but a combination of poor defending and profligacy upfront saw them go 2-1 down after Mabidi Lema slotted home for Raja towards the end of the first half.
The second half was almost a carbon copy of the first half with Aduana dictating play right from the blast of the whistle. The efforts of the Dormaa side was rewarded 2 minutes into the restart, with Caleb Amankwah making the score line 2-2.
The Moroccans went ahead again, through Mahmoud Benhalib, who was left unmarked to curl home in the 61st minute.
However, Aduana Stars kept going in the 5 minute injury time added. Nathaniel Asamoah who replaced Sasaraku proved to be the right call as Nathaniel Asamoah equalized as the game ended 3-3.
In the other group, A games AS Vita beat Asec Mimosas 3-1 at the Stade des Martys in Kinshasa.
Aduana Stars lie bottom of the group with a point as As Vita lead the pack with 4 points with ASEC Mimosas falling in 2 with 3 points and Raja Athletic Club coming in 3 with 2 points.
