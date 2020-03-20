Covid-19: Black Stars duo speak with Ghanaians

Black Stars duo, Andy Yiadom and Alfred Duncan have shared solitary messages with Ghanaians as the nation battles the Covid pandemic.
On Friday morning, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana hit 16.
The virus has crippled many industries including sports and stakeholders in the domain have also been engaged in public education in a bid to help curb its spread and in line with this, Duncan, who plays his football in Italy, and Yiadom, who plays in England, have been shared their thoughts with Ghanaians.
The Reading defender said he wishes Ghanaians good health and can't wait for football to resume again to come and don the national team jersey.
Duncan gave his thoughts on what he had experienced in relation to the Coronavirus and asked Ghanaians to keep to safe and healthy practices.
“It is rather unfortunate that Ghanaians are experiencing Covid-19 at this time. Italy has experienced the worst but now, the situation is calm and I am doing well.
I would like to plead with Ghanaians to take the necessary precautions in order to help limit the spread of the virus in Ghana.”
Yesterday, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew in a post urged everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to stay safe in the time of the deadly virus that has taken many lives worldwide.
He further sympathised with those who have lost their loved ones during this difficult moment.
