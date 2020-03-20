Stop all training activities - GFA to Clubs

The Ghana Football Association have sent a warning to all Clubs engaging in training activities to put a stop to it in compliance with President Akufo-Addo's directive.
The President in an address to the nation on March 15 said all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended for the next four weeks.
The GFA followed up shortly after with the suspension of 2019/2020 football season as part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike other clubs who have given their players some respite after government's directive on Sunday night, Clubs like Hearts of Oak, Ebusua Dwarfs among others are still going about normal routine despite the league being halted.
In a radio interview, Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson Quartey said his outfit is drawing positives from the suspension of the Ghana Premier League due to Covid-19 outbreak to stay fit and mount a strong challenge when the epidemic ends.
"This outbreak comes with a lot of advantages and disadvantages because it has brought down activities."
"But we will still continue with our training sessions because we have a lot to achieve.
"With or without Covid-19, we will still work harder for a proper position on the league log when it resumes.
Hearts of Oak, meanwhile after giving their players a week off made a change of plans and called them back to continue with training.
In view of this, the GFA have issued a notice warning all clubs that are still engaged in training to desist with immediate effect and fully respect the directive from President Akufo–Addo.