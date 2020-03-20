Covid-19: European football aiming for mid-May resumption - La Liga president

La Liga president Javier Tebas says Europe's top leagues and competitions are planning to resume in mid-May following Euro 2020's postponement.
The coronavirus pandemic has led to the suspension of all club football.
READ ALSO: Covid-19: IOC will ensure safety of athletes, officials at Olympic Games - GOC President
The European Championship's move to next summer means there is more time to complete domestic league seasons.
"There are 30 affected leagues, 30 cup tournaments, and we have to co-ordinate each schedule at both a national and international level," said Tebas.
"In mid-May we should be back with all European competitions. If circumstances permit, we could bring that forward.
"We need to work together."
On Thursday, English and Scottish football extended their suspensions until 30 April. The Football Association said the current season can be "extended indefinitely".
READ ALSO: Ghana's Covid-19 cases now 16
A statement published by the Premier League said: "The FA, Premier League, EFL and women's professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.
"We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.
"We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.
"The FA's rules and regulations state that "the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June" and "each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season".
"However, The FA's Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football.
"Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April."
Source: bbc