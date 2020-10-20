COVID-19: Hearts of Oak, Kotoko to pay GHC20k for usage of Accra Sports Stadium

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced charges for the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 football season.
According to the NSA, this has been grouped into three categories (A, B and C) and the new charges will run throughout the Coronavirus period which is subject to review at the appropriate time.
Per a release from the NSA signed by its Director-General Professor Peter Twumasi, matches involving Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak and the National teams including Black Stars are category A matches and gate proceeds would be shared using the usual formula but matches involving Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak and other clubs classified as category B will see the home team paying GH¢20,000.00 per a game.
In the category C will be matches involving not Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak and that the home team will pay to the NSA GH¢15,000.00 per a game for using the Accra Sports Stadium.
Meanwhile, four premiership clubs have been given the greenlight to use the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue for the upcoming league season. They are; Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities FC and Great Olympics.
It should be noted that, Asante Kotoko will be using the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue due to the renovation works ongoing at their favourite Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.